Ravi Shankar Prasad appointed poll commissioner to oversee Bengal BJP president election

KOLKATA: The BJP on Friday appointed MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as the State Election Commissioner for the election of its West Bengal President. Prasad will also finalise who from Bengal will be part of the BJP's National Council.

BJP sources have informed that Ravi Shankar will visit West Bengal in a few days. After that, the process of selecting the state president will begin through a specific procedure.

Whether Sukanta Majumdar will continue as the state president or someone else will be given the responsibility will be decided through the elections. Prasad will also receive the nominations for the State President elections. Following that, the final name will be selected through voting.

According to BJP sources, the presidential elections of six states, including West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand, will be completed by the first week of July. The name of the West Bengal State President will be announced between June 28 and July 6, sources added.