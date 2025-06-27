Tejashwi for CM face of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar polls: Ex-Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Singh

PATNA: Former Bihar Congress president and Rajya Sabha member Akhilesh Prasad Singh cleared the mist over the Opposition Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, saying, “Who other than RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav” will be the CM face.

While speaking to media persons soon after meeting RJD supremo Lalu Prasad at the 10 Circular Road residence of Rabri Devi in the state capital late on Thursday evening, Singh stated that Tejashwi would be the CM candidate of the Opposition if the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance wins the elections due in October-November this year.

Singh, who is considered close to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, confirmed that he met the RJD patriarch and inquired about his health. “We are in social-public life. So, meetings with senior politicians at short intervals are part of our day-to-day life,” he said in response to a media query after stepping out of Rabri Devi’s residence.

The former Congress president, however, expressed confidence that the Opposition Grand Alliance, a part of the INDIA bloc, would win the elections. “The wind of change is blowing across the state, and it is palpable on every face. People want to get rid of the present dispensation,” the Congress MP told the media.