Three arrested for alleged gang rape of law student in Kolkata college

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a law college student in the Kasba area of Kolkata.

The incident reportedly took place on the evening of June 25, between 7:30 pm and 8:50 pm, The Telegraph reported. They were arrested on Thursday, police said.

According to police sources, two of the accused are current students of the law college, while the third is a former student.

The two students were initially detained from the Talbagan area on Thursday evening. Based on their inputs, the former student, identified as the main accused was later apprehended.

“All three suspects are in custody. While the ex-student is the prime accused, we are investigating the extent of involvement of the other two,” said a senior police officer told The Telegraph.

The incident comes less than a year after a post-graduate trainee was raped and murdered inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August last year, raising renewed concerns about safety in and around educational institutions.