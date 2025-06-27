TMC functionary, two students arrested for alleged gang rape of law student in Kolkata college

KOLKATA: Three individuals have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a law student inside the campus of South Calcutta Law College in Kasba, South Kolkata. According to the victim's complaint, the incident occurred between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm on Wednesday, 25 June.
Based on the complaint, the police arrested three persons, one of whom is a former student of the law college, while the other two are third-semester students of the same institution. Two of the accused were arrested on Thursday evening, while the third was apprehended around midnight.
Police sources have identified Manojit Mishra (31), a former student of the college, as the prime accused. The other two arrested are Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20).
According to sources, Mishra is associated with the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the Trinamool Congress. His Facebook profile describes him as the organisational secretary of TMCP’s South Kolkata District. He is also a practising criminal lawyer in the Alipore Court. The other two accused are also associated with TMCP.
Reacting to the incident, TMCP State President Trinankur Bhattacharya said, “Whether anyone from Trinamool is involved in this incident or not, I demand exemplary action. The person against whom this allegation is made is currently an employee of the college. He is not associated with the student council. If this incident and allegation are true, TMCP will fight for 100 percent legal action to be taken against him and exemplary punishment to be meted out.”
Unequivocally condemning the incident, the Trinamool Congress posted on X: “@KolkataPolice have swiftly apprehended all 3 accused, and the full weight of the law will be brought to bear, ensuring the most severe measures are imposed on those found guilty. This tragedy once again underscores the urgent need for the implementation of the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill to establish a strong deterrent against sexual offences, emphasising the necessity for speedy investigations, swift trials, and stringent punishments.”
“It is extremely unfortunate that the @BJP4India Govt. at the Centre has not lifted a finger to get it implemented,” the post added.
Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the case and asked the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, to submit a report within 72 hours.
BJP leader Amit Malviya took to X to criticise the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. He posted, “If reports are to be believed, the girl was taken to a bathroom first, then dragged into a room after screaming. If that’s the case, was everyone in the building deaf, blind, or just afraid to speak against TMCP? Let should IMMEDIATELY come out clean on these allegations!”
Demanding the immediate arrest and punishment of all accused, he added, “This incident isn’t isolated, it reflects the TMC’s failure to protect women and their dangerous student politics that treats campuses like crime zones.” Malviya also posted three pictures of Mishra with Trinamool leaders.
Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, also condemned the incident on X: “This incident is not just a crime, it is a blatant proof of the corruption of educational institutions by the leaders of the Trinamool Congress student wing. Such atrocities in a sacred place like a college campus, where students come to gain knowledge, is shameful for our society.”
He further added, “The Trinamool student leaders are repeatedly abusing their power to create an atmosphere of fear and anarchy in educational institutions.”
In response, the Trinamool Congress stated that the state administration under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was committed to providing every possible form of support and assistance to the victim during this distressing time.
All three accused were produced before the Alipore court on Thursday, says the report. Police had sought 14-day custody, but the court remanded them in police custody until next Tuesday.
Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said he would seek a detailed briefing from the police before commenting further.
The incident comes less than a year after a post-graduate trainee was raped and murdered inside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August last year, raising renewed concerns about safety in and around educational institutions.