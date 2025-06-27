TMC functionary, two students arrested for alleged gang rape of law student in Kolkata college

KOLKATA: Three individuals have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a law student inside the campus of South Calcutta Law College in Kasba, South Kolkata. According to the victim's complaint, the incident occurred between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm on Wednesday, 25 June.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested three persons, one of whom is a former student of the law college, while the other two are third-semester students of the same institution. Two of the accused were arrested on Thursday evening, while the third was apprehended around midnight.

Police sources have identified Manojit Mishra (31), a former student of the college, as the prime accused. The other two arrested are Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20).

According to sources, Mishra is associated with the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of the Trinamool Congress. His Facebook profile describes him as the organisational secretary of TMCP’s South Kolkata District. He is also a practising criminal lawyer in the Alipore Court. The other two accused are also associated with TMCP.