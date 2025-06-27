Union government plans to impose farm water tax

NEW DELHI: To reduce wastage and misuse of groundwater, the Union Government now plans to impose a tax on water usage for agricultural purposes. In collaboration with state governments, the Union government will soon launch 22 pilot projects across different states. Under this initiative, farmers will receive sufficient water and would be taxed based on its usage.

“We are in the process of finalizing pilot projects,” said C R Patil, Union Minister for Jal Shakti. “These will provide adequate water at a central location with enough pressure so that different farmers can utilize it according to their needs. Users will be taxed based on the quantity of water they consume,” he explained.

According to the Annual Groundwater Extraction report, the farm sector accounts for 87% of 239.16 billion cubic meters (BCM) of water extracted. Indiscriminate extraction has led to severe depletion of groundwater.

The Centre has allocated Rs 1,600 crore for this scheme. States would determine the tax. “It is essential to prevent misuse. Local water user associations, rather than the state, should levy taxes to control water wastage,” said Ashok K Meena, additional secretary, Dept of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

When asked about India’s stance on the Ganga Water Treaty, which is set to expire next year, Patil stated that a decision would be made in the country’s best interest, as it is an international treaty. “The political situation in Bangladesh is not conducive to discussing another river treaty,” Patil said while interacting with journalists.