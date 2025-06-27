UP tonsuring row: Tension in Etawah, stone pelting on cops, 20 detained

ETAWAH/LUCKNOW: Days after the alleged caste-based tonsuring of a Bhagwat Katha preacher and his aide in Etawah's Dandarpur village, tensions escalated on Thursday as members of Yadav groups staged protests demanding the arrest of all accused and withdrawal of the case registered against the victims.

According to police, large crowds began gathering near the Agra-Kanpur highway and at the village in the Bakewar area in the afternoon.

Purported videos showed unidentified persons pelting police personnel with stones even as the latter brandished firearms in the air to warn the protesters on a narrow village road.

In Lucknow, UP minister Jaiveer Singh accused Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav of giving the tonsuring incident a "casteist spin" and blamed him for stoking the violence.

Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said, "Information was received via social media that some groups were preparing to protest against the incident that occurred in Dandarpur village three days ago.

Accordingly, police deployment was made in the town, on the highway and in the village to ensure law and order."

"Around 1:30 pm, a sizeable crowd started gathering on the Agra-Kanpur highway. While most were convinced to disperse, a few tried to enter Dandarpur village forcibly, which created a situation that could have disrupted peace," he said.