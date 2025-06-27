WB government seeks six months from SC, offers to deposit DA dues in court amid financial crisis

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government has approached the Supreme Court seeking an extension of six more months to clear 25 per cent of the outstanding dearness allowance (DA) owed to its employees. The six-week deadline set by the apex court to settle this portion of the dues expired on Friday.

In its application, the state government cited a severe financial crisis as the reason for its inability to pay the amount within the stipulated time. The government also filed a petition to review the interim order of the Supreme Court. In the application, it stated that it was ready to deposit 25 per cent of the outstanding DA directly with the apex court.

On 16 May, the Supreme Court had ordered the West Bengal government to clear 25 percent of the outstanding DA arrears from 2009 to 2019 within six weeks. With the deadline ending on 27 June, the matter is now set to be heard again in August.