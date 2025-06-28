25 Punjab jail officials suspended as government cracks down on systemic corruption, drug trade

CHANDIGARH: In a major move against corruption and drug rackets operating within prisons across the state, the Punjab Government has suspended 25 officials, including three Deputy Superintendents and two Assistant Superintendents of the Jails Department.

“Following reports of irregularities and drug-related activities within jails, the government said the action was to end corruption and drug networks. The big action was taken as per information received about corruption and drug networks in jails,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

He further stated that the suspensions aim to bring about systemic reform in prison management and ensure greater transparency and efficiency. “This action is expected to significantly improve the functioning of jails and promote a more accountable system,” he added.

Sources said that in the last few years, there have been multiple instances of gangsters operating drug and criminal syndicates using mobile phones inside prisons, with visitors devising innovative methods to smuggle contraband and jail staff allegedly facilitating the entry of drugs and other banned items.

In a recent case, jailed pastor Bajinder Singh was found in possession of a mobile phone and cash inside his cell at the Mansa district jail. A fresh case under the Prisons Act has been registered against him. Singh is currently serving a life sentence for the rape of a woman in 2018.