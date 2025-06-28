435 Maoists, including 48 women, killed in 18 months of anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh: Official data

NEW DELHI: Over the past 18 months, security forces have achieved significant success in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, neutralising 435 Maoists, including a record 48 women operatives, officials said on Saturday.
According to official data accessed by TNIE, women now account for approximately 10% of the total Maoists killed between 2024 and June 20 2025, the highest number of female Naxal casualties recorded in any such period since 2001.
The sharp increase in neutralisation of Maoist operatives 198 in 2025 alone marks a significant blow to Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the region.
A senior security official stated, “The CPI (Maoist), a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, has for years strategically coerced, misled and forcibly inducted women and young girls into its ranks. These recruits were subjected to emotional, social and psychological manipulation, depriving them of the opportunity to make informed decisions about their lives.”
He added that once inducted, women were rarely empowered or promoted within the Maoist hierarchy. “Instead, they were exploited as foot soldiers and human shields during encounters, while senior male leaders stayed protected.”
The data also highlights a growing disillusionment within Maoist ranks. In the same 18-month period, 1,457 operatives surrendered, and 1,469 were apprehended. Officials attribute this shift to sustained security pressure and the government’s rehabilitation and infrastructure development efforts in affected regions.
Naxals killed: 435
Women operatives killed: 48 (approx. 10%)
Surrenders: 1,457
Apprehended: 1,469
Authorities say these numbers reflect both operational success and changing sentiment among local populations long held under Maoist influence.