Amit Shah urges youth to make India No.1 by 2047, hails legacy of tribal hero Govind Guru

AHMEDABAD: In a rousing call to action, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged the youth to commit themselves to making India a global leader by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.
Linking the nation’s future to its proud past, he paid tribute to tribal icon Govind Guru, crediting him with igniting public consciousness against British rule.
Speaking via video link during a development programme in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is carrying forward Govind Guru’s vision with a mission to build a ‘Viksit Bharat’. The occasion also marked the launch of Rs 125 crore worth of infrastructure works at Shri Govind Guru University.
Addressing the event virtually due to bad weather, Shah emphasised the significance of the tribal leader's contributions during British rule. “Govind Guru awakened the conscience of the people during the colonial era. He was a valiant hero of India’s freedom movement,” Shah said, recalling the Mangadh uprising, where 1,512 tribal men and women were martyred fighting British forces, an event that turned Mangadh into a landmark in India's independence history.
He hailed the establishment of Shri Govind Guru University at Vinzol near Godhra as a fulfilment of a vision first conceived by PM Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.
“Narendrabhai had envisioned a university and memorial dedicated to Govind Guru that would inspire tribal communities across the nation,” Shah said.
The university, set up in 2015, saw the launch and foundation stone-laying of development projects worth Rs 125 crore during the event. These include a Centre for Excellence, an indoor multipurpose sports complex, a synthetic track, football and cricket grounds, an artificial lake, and a new hostel building.
Reiterating the government's commitment to honour tribal pride and history, Shah said, “Prime Minister Modi has taken Govind Guru’s legacy forward and is committed to building a developed India by 2047.”
He concluded by urging the nation’s youth to dedicate themselves to this goal: “As we move toward 100 years of independence, our children and youth must resolve to make India number one in every field across the world. That would be the true tribute to our heroes.”
