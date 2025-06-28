Amit Shah urges youth to make India No.1 by 2047, hails legacy of tribal hero Govind Guru

AHMEDABAD: In a rousing call to action, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged the youth to commit themselves to making India a global leader by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.

Linking the nation’s future to its proud past, he paid tribute to tribal icon Govind Guru, crediting him with igniting public consciousness against British rule.

Speaking via video link during a development programme in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is carrying forward Govind Guru’s vision with a mission to build a ‘Viksit Bharat’. The occasion also marked the launch of Rs 125 crore worth of infrastructure works at Shri Govind Guru University.

Addressing the event virtually due to bad weather, Shah emphasised the significance of the tribal leader's contributions during British rule. “Govind Guru awakened the conscience of the people during the colonial era. He was a valiant hero of India’s freedom movement,” Shah said, recalling the Mangadh uprising, where 1,512 tribal men and women were martyred fighting British forces, an event that turned Mangadh into a landmark in India's independence history.