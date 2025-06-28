At House panel meeting, MPs flag Bangladesh’s growing ties with Pak and China

NEW DELHI: A meeting of the Parliamentary standing committee on External Affairs on Friday saw discussion on Bangladesh’s growing proximity with Pakistan and China, and implications of India’s strained ties with its eastern neighbour amid suggestions by some experts on engagement with the country, according to sources.

Former foreign secretary and ex-National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain, former High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das and academician Amitabh Mattoo attended the meeting.

The committee recorded evidence of the experts/non-official witnesses in connection with the examination of the subject ‘Future of India-Bangladesh Relationship’. The panel is headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Some MPs expressed concern that China is getting a foothold in the country, which is strategically important for India, said sources. MPs also pointed out that Pakistan is trying to strengthen its ties with Bangladesh.

One of the MPs suggested that if the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) can be revived to counter the Chinese bid to grow its influence in the region.The MP also suggested that the exchange of journalists will boost people-to-people engagement with Bangladesh, said sources.

An MP said some members raised concerns about the deteriorating relationship with Bangladesh under the interim government of Muhammad Yunus.

The implications of India-Bangladesh ties on West Bengal, which shares a long border with the country, were also raised by MPs from the state, said a source. The state has been bearing the brunt of the suspected large-scale infiltration, said the MP.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Tharoor said infiltration from Bangladesh has been reduced now.