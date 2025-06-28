BJP appoints state poll officers to oversee organisational elections

Meanwhile, a highly reliable senior source indicated that the party is, in all probability, expected to announce its new national president by July 15, after the appointment of state presidents in several states, including Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Tripura, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and others, as part of the build-up to the national election.

Sources hinted that Punjab and Delhi may receive their new state presidents after the election of the new national president. The announcements for Gujarat and UP may take place between July 4 and 11.

The BJP central leadership is intent on completing the organisational election process as soon as possible — ideally between July 15 and 20. It prefers completing the exercise before the Monsoon Session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on July 21 and end on August 12. The session is expected to be stormy, with debates on several contentious issues.

The top priority now is to elect the state presidents for Telangana and Andhra between July 1 and 5. Tripura is also expected to get a new state President between June 29 and July 2.