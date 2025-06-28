Congress president Gogoi writes to Modi, flags ‘political favouritism’ in Assam dairy scheme implementation

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concerns over alleged favouritism and irregularities in the implementation of a government-backed dairy scheme.

In his letter, Gogoi stated that the scheme provides a subsidy of up to Rs 50 lakh for each beneficiary.

“The objective is to promote genuine entrepreneurship in the dairy sector and strengthen milk production. However, multiple reports and official documentation point to irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries,” Gogoi, also the Jorhat MP, wrote.

He pointed out that several recipients of the scheme’s benefits appeared to be family members or associates of ministers and MLAs, while long-standing dairy farmers were reportedly overlooked despite having applied multiple times and fulfilling eligibility requirements.

He said the exclusion of experienced dairy entrepreneurs raised concerns about fairness and transparency in the selection process.