Congress president Gogoi writes to Modi, flags ‘political favouritism’ in Assam dairy scheme implementation

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concerns over alleged favouritism and irregularities in the implementation of a government-backed dairy scheme.
In his letter, Gogoi stated that the scheme provides a subsidy of up to Rs 50 lakh for each beneficiary.
“The objective is to promote genuine entrepreneurship in the dairy sector and strengthen milk production. However, multiple reports and official documentation point to irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries,” Gogoi, also the Jorhat MP, wrote.
He pointed out that several recipients of the scheme’s benefits appeared to be family members or associates of ministers and MLAs, while long-standing dairy farmers were reportedly overlooked despite having applied multiple times and fulfilling eligibility requirements.
He said the exclusion of experienced dairy entrepreneurs raised concerns about fairness and transparency in the selection process.
“Equally alarming is the response from the Chief Minister of Assam, who chose to justify the inclusion of minister’s family members in the list of dairy scheme beneficiaries. This open endorsement of political favouritism has fuelled public outrage for undermining the constitutional values of equality and justice,” Gogoi said.
He further noted that the Gorukhuti agricultural project had also come under scrutiny. Funded through public money and intended for community benefit, the project included the procurement of high-yield Gir cows from Gujarat.
Gogoi said official records indicated that these cows were allocated to several elected representatives. The diversion of resources and livestock under a project supported by over Rs 25.5 crore in public funds compromises the very objective of government programmes designed to promote inclusive development, the Congress leader added.
“…If politically-connected individuals are allowed to siphon off benefits meant for the poor, we risk alienating the very people these schemes are meant to uplift,” he said.
He urged Modi to instruct the government to initiate a probe into the matter at the earliest “in the interest of justice and public trust.”