From 'heroine' to 'we gave you everything': MLA Lonikar not new to controversies

JALNA: BJP MLA and former Maharashtra minister Babanrao Lonikar, under flak for his "we gave you everything" remark, is no stranger to controversies, landing himself in legal trouble and BJP in a tight spot.

He had not spared his political opponents as well as government officials.

The latest row erupted after Lonkiar told a gathering of farmers in his assembly constituency Partur in Jalna district that "people who criticise his party and government should know they are getting clothes, shoes, mobile, monetary benefits of schemes and money for sowing because of us".

Amid backlash, the former minister said he was ready to say sorry "100 times".

In February 2020, Lonikar allegedly termed the local tehsildar a "heroine" at a public event.

"If farmers want aid of Rs 25,000 from the government, we can organise the biggest rally in Marathwada with 25,000 to 50,000 people. If Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members agree, we can even call Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil, and Sudhir Mungantiwar. You name it, even a heroine. If not, we have our tehsildar madam as the heroine," he had said.

He had also allegedly abused an MSEDCL engineer after power supply to his bungalow in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was cut off over purported unpaid dues.