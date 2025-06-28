Guwahati Diary | Sign language elective subject in Class XI

Assam has introduced Indian Sign Language as an elective subject for Class XI students, the first state to do so. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hopes it will benefit students with hearing issues. Seventy students have already selected that subject this year. Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta described the step as a forward-thinking move. He stated that under the guidance of Sarma and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, the National Education Policy 2020 aims to promote inclusive education, equipping students with future-ready skills while integrating empathy and real-world connections.

Eye on polls, political focus on Bodoland

The autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) will face elections later this year, and it’s no wonder that the political focus has shifted to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) that the BTC administers. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who recently inaugurated several projects in BTR, plans to spend the first week of July in the region. The visit is “less political, more development-oriented”, he assures. Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also visited Kokrajhar, the Bodo heartland, to address a rally. The BJP and the United People’s Party Liberal, which are jointly in power in the BTC, and the Congress will contest separately.

Proposed hydel project met with stiff opposition

A 55 MW hydropower project, conceived by Assam and Meghalaya on the Kulsi River at the interstate border, is facing opposition. Thousands of people from both states took out a march two days ago to oppose it. They are concerned about the environmental implications following reports that the project involves constructing a mega dam, which would result in the eviction of the area’s residents. The decision on the project was taken by the two chief ministers in June’s first week. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma then stated, “Assam and Meghalaya will develop the Kulsi Irrigation project to benefit our farmers, which Assam will fund.”

Prasanta Mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com