Heavy rains trigger major landslides across Uttarakhand, Yamunotri highway blocked

DEHRADUN: Heavy rainfall late Friday night triggered a significant landslide near Poligad on the Yamunotri National Highway, bringing traffic to a complete standstill. Hundreds of pilgrims embarking on the sacred Yamunotri Yatra have been left stranded on both sides of the highway since Saturday morning, facing considerable inconvenience.
Heavy machinery from the National Highway Department has been deployed to the site, and clearance operations are currently underway to restore connectivity.
Adding to the disruption, several other crucial routes across Uttarakhand have also been impacted by landslides and debris. According to the District Disaster Management Office, the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway is blocked near Sirobagad, while the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund Highway remains impassable near Sonprayag. Additionally, the Badrinath Highway has been obstructed by debris near Bhanerpani, close to Pipalkoti. Long queues of vehicles have formed at all three locations, with passengers waiting for a break in the weather.
The Meteorological Department has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for heavy rainfall in parts of Dehradun and Nainital districts, while an 'Orange Alert' has been declared for Bageshwar district. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is also expected in other districts, with forecasts indicating that lightning and rain will continue across Uttarakhand until 3 July.
In Chamoli district, relentless heavy rainfall since Friday night has severely disrupted daily life. The Badrinath Highway has been affected by landslides and debris at multiple points. Near Nandnagar, a pilgrimage vehicle became stuck in the Parthadeep landslide zone; however, all passengers were safely evacuated beforehand.
"Except for one or two locations, most routes have now been cleared," said Nandkishore Joshi, District Disaster Management Officer for Chamoli. However, the highway near Bhanerpani, close to Pipalkoti, remains blocked, with debris removal operations continuing on a war footing.
The village of Thirpak bore the brunt of the intense downpour when the Nolaklana stream overflowed around 1am. The surging torrent and debris engulfed three cowsheds, tragically killing two oxen and seven goats belonging to local residents Balbir Lal and Garib Lal. Villagers sought refuge in a nearby government hospital to escape the rising waters.
In response to the warnings issued by the Meteorological Department, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has urged residents of the state to remain vigilant. He appealed to the public to exercise patience and caution during this period of adverse weather.