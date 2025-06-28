Heavy rains trigger major landslides across Uttarakhand, Yamunotri highway blocked

DEHRADUN: Heavy rainfall late Friday night triggered a significant landslide near Poligad on the Yamunotri National Highway, bringing traffic to a complete standstill. Hundreds of pilgrims embarking on the sacred Yamunotri Yatra have been left stranded on both sides of the highway since Saturday morning, facing considerable inconvenience.

Heavy machinery from the National Highway Department has been deployed to the site, and clearance operations are currently underway to restore connectivity.

Adding to the disruption, several other crucial routes across Uttarakhand have also been impacted by landslides and debris. According to the District Disaster Management Office, the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway is blocked near Sirobagad, while the Rudraprayag-Gaurikund Highway remains impassable near Sonprayag. Additionally, the Badrinath Highway has been obstructed by debris near Bhanerpani, close to Pipalkoti. Long queues of vehicles have formed at all three locations, with passengers waiting for a break in the weather.