'I am absorbing every knowledge like a sponge for India’s upcoming space missions': Shubhanshu Shukla tells PM Modi

PM: Shubhanshu, parikrama (circumambulation) is an age-old practice in India. You have got the privilege to circumambulate the Earth. At this moment, which part of the Earth are you over?

Shubhanshu: At present, I cannot tell exactly, but sometime back we were crossing over Hawaii. We go around the Earth 16 times a day. We see 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets in one day from orbit. It is astonishing. I am moving at a speed of 28,000 km per hour as I speak to you. We do not feel this speed inside the International Space Station, but in some way, this speed reflects the pace at which our country is moving forward. I am here now, but we have to go even further.

PM: Looking at the vastness of space, what was the first thought that came to your mind?

Shubhanshu: The first time we reached orbit, the first thing I saw was the Earth. Looking at it from space, the first thought that came to my mind was that the Earth looks like one—there are no visible borders. When we study India on the map, we see a particular size, but that is not accurate. On paper, in 2D or 3D, it seems smaller. From space, India actually looks much grander and bigger than what we see on the map. The feeling of oneness, our motto Anekta mein Ekta (unity in diversity), is truly understood from space. There are no countries, no states, no borders—we are all part of humanity. The Earth is one life, and we are all its citizens.

PM: Shubhanshu, you are the first Indian to enter the ISS. You have undergone extensive training for this. But now, in reality, how different is the situation there? How are you adapting to it?

Shubhanshu: Everything is different here. We did year-long training. I learnt about all the systems, processes, and experiments. But once we landed here, everything suddenly changed. Our bodies are so used to gravity that our entire way of functioning is based on it. But after arriving here, with no gravity, even the smallest things become difficult. I have strapped my feet to the chair to sit and talk to you; otherwise, I would be floating. Since everything keeps floating, we have to secure all items. Drinking water, walking, and sleeping are big challenges. You can sleep on the ceiling, the walls, the floor—anywhere. We know all this, the training has been good, but when the environment changes, it takes a couple of days to adapt.

PM: India’s strength is both science and spirituality. While you are in space, I know India is flying in your heart too. Does meditation and mindfulness help in such an environment?

Shubhanshu: I completely agree with you. I believe that India is already on the move. This mission is just the first step in that grand journey. We are working towards building our own space station, and many Indians will visit it in the future. Mindfulness plays a major role here. There are many stressful situations even during normal training, and mindfulness helps us stay calm. When you are calm, you can make better decisions. People say you can’t eat while running—so the more calm you remain, the better decisions you can make. Mindfulness is crucial here. If you develop both scientific discipline and mindfulness, you can adapt very quickly in such challenging environments.

PM: You are conducting many experiments in space. Is there any experiment that could benefit the agricultural or health sector in the future?

Shubhanshu: I can proudly say that Indian scientists have designed seven unique experiments that I’ve brought with me to the ISS. The first one, which I will be conducting as per schedule on Saturday, is on stem cells. In zero gravity, muscles tend to degrade faster. Through this experiment, I am trying to understand whether supplements can prevent or delay muscle loss. This has direct relevance for people on Earth, especially the elderly who suffer from muscle loss. Another experiment I am working on involves growing microalgae. These are very small but highly nutritious. We are studying their growth in space to see if they can be cultivated in large quantities to address nutrition and food security issues on Earth. The big advantage in space is that these processes happen much faster—we don’t have to wait for months or years.

PM: After the success of the Chandrayaan mission, a new interest has emerged among the children and youth of India. Their determination to explore space has grown. Your historic journey has now further strengthened this resolve. Today, children don’t just look at the sky—they dream of reaching it. This mentality and spirit are the true foundation of India’s future space missions. What message would you like to give the youth of India?

Shubhanshu: If I could send one message to the youth of India, I would say: India is moving forward boldly and dreaming big. To fulfil these dreams, we need all of you. Success doesn’t have just one path—each person can take a different route. But what is common to every path is this: never stop trying. If you make this your motto—that you will never give up, no matter what path you choose—success will surely follow.

PM: I am sure all Indians will be inspired by your words. You know me well—I always give homework! We have to take forward the Gaganyaan mission, build our own space station, and land an Indian astronaut on the moon. Your experience will be invaluable for these missions. I hope you are recording all your experiences.

Shubhanshu: Yes, I am absorbing all the lessons I learnt during the training and everything I am experiencing on this mission. I am sure these learnings will prove very useful for our future missions. The people here with me have asked when we can go on the Gaganyaan mission. I felt proud to say—very soon. The lessons I am learning here will help us complete our missions quickly and successfully.

PM: I am sure your message will inspire everyone. When we met before your mission, I also met your family. I could see how emotional and proud they were. I have thoroughly enjoyed speaking with you. I know you have a lot of work to do—and you have to work at 28,000 kmph! (smiles) So I won’t take much of your time. But I can confidently say this is the first step towards the success of India’s Gaganyaan mission. Your historic journey is not just limited to space—it will accelerate India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat (Developed India). India is about to open new opportunities for the world in the space sector. Now India will not just fly—it will create its own launch and landing platforms. I am eager to hear anything else you would like to share.

Shubhanshu: I have learnt a lot during this journey to space—from the training to actually reaching here. Although this is a personal achievement, it is truly a collective achievement for the entire country. I would like to tell every child and every young person: If you strive to build a good future for yourself, you are building a good future for the country. Always remember: The sky is never the limit—not for me and not for India. If you always carry this belief, you and the country will shine bright. I am very emotional, happy, and proud to speak to you and, through you, to all Indians. The tricolour you see behind me was not there when I arrived yesterday—it has now been put up for the first time since I came here. This makes me very emotional and proud—India has reached the ISS.

PM: I wish you and the entire team all the very best for the success of your mission. We are all waiting for your safe return. Take care of yourself and continue to take India’s glory to greater heights. Best wishes from all Indians—and thank you for your efforts and dedication to take India to space.

Shubhanshu: Thank you to all Indians from space—Bharat Mata ki Jai!