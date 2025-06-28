Jharkhand's Chatra tops NITI aayog rankings, bags Rs 10 crore incentive

RANCHI: Jharkhand's Chatra district has clinched the top spot in the March 2025 Delta Rankings for aspirational districts, NITI Aayog announced on Friday.

Ranking first among 112 districts, Chatra will receive a Rs 10 crore incentive from the central think tank for its outstanding performance, while neighbouring Garhwa district garnered special recognition for its performance in the education sector.

This dual success underscores the state's growing momentum in human development.

Congratulating her team and the public on this momentous achievement, Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G. stated, "This honor is a matter of immense pride for Chatra district. It is a clear testament to our strong initiative and continuous collective effort towards realizing the objectives of the Aspirational Districts Programme. We are all deeply committed to maintaining this momentum and ensuring sustained progress across all development parameters." This success demonstrates Jharkhand's proactive approach to fostering progress and prosperity, she added.

With the Rs 10 crore award, Chatra's district administration is planning to invest in key development areas such as, school infrastructure and establishing modern digital classrooms, upgrading rural healthcare facilities, and ensuring safe potable water systems.

Authorities are committed to sustaining this high level of performance across all sectors, based on evidence-led planning and community feedback.

These achievements highlight the efficacy of NITI Aayog's Aspirational Districts Programme, a flagship initiative designed to rapidly improve socio-economic indicators. The programme fosters competitive federalism, incentivizing districts both financially and technically.

NITI Aayog provides expert support, feasibility planning, and rigorous data monitoring. Fund allocation is performance-based: Rs 10 crore for the top district, Rs 5 crore for the runner-up, and Rs 3 crore for each top sectoral performer like Garhwa.