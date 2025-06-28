Modi on 5-nation tour from July 2 for Brazil BRICS meet

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a five-nation tour beginning July 2 for attending the BRICS Summit in Brazil and engaging with key partners to step up the bilateral cooperation. The summit, scheduled in Rio de Janeiro, will see Modi engage with leaders of major Global South economies to push India’s priorities on counterterrorism, economic cooperation, and reform of global governance institutions.

The week-long visit also includes key bilateral stops in Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, and Namibia, a strategic outreach aimed at deepening ties across Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

The BRICS summit will bring together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia and the UAE. Talks will focus on global conflicts, multilateral reforms, economic cooperation, artificial intelligence, and climate action.

Prime Minister Modi will also hold bilateral talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brasília to deepen the strategic partnership in areas such as trade, defence, space, health, and energy.

Modi’s tour will begin with a two-day visit to Ghana July 2 and 3, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over three decades. He will meet President Nana Akufo-Addo to discuss expanding cooperation in energy, defence, and development.