Modi on 5-nation tour from July 2 for Brazil BRICS meet

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a five-nation tour beginning July 2 for attending the BRICS Summit in Brazil and engaging with key partners to step up the bilateral cooperation. The summit, scheduled in Rio de Janeiro, will see Modi engage with leaders of major Global South economies to push India’s priorities on counterterrorism, economic cooperation, and reform of global governance institutions.
The week-long visit also includes key bilateral stops in Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, and Namibia, a strategic outreach aimed at deepening ties across Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
The BRICS summit will bring together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia and the UAE. Talks will focus on global conflicts, multilateral reforms, economic cooperation, artificial intelligence, and climate action.
Prime Minister Modi will also hold bilateral talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brasília to deepen the strategic partnership in areas such as trade, defence, space, health, and energy.
Modi’s tour will begin with a two-day visit to Ghana July 2 and 3, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over three decades. He will meet President Nana Akufo-Addo to discuss expanding cooperation in energy, defence, and development.
The visit also reinforces India’s engagement with regional African groupings like ECOWAS and the African Union.
From Ghana, Modi will travel to Trinidad & Tobago (July 3-4), where he will meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. The visit, the first by an Indian PM since 1999, aims to invigorate historical and diaspora links. Modi is also expected to address a joint session of the country’s Parliament.
On July 4-5, Modi will visit Argentina, where he will hold talks with President Javier Milei. The two leaders will review bilateral ties and explore opportunities in agriculture, mining, renewable energy, and defence cooperation.
In the fourth leg of his visit, at the invitation of President Lula da Silva, Prime Minister will travel to Brazil from July 5-8, 2025 to attend the 17th BRICS Summit 2025 which will be followed by a state visit.
The final leg of the tour will take Modi to Namibia on July 9, his first visit to the country. He will hold talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and address the Namibian Parliament. The visit highlights India’s engagement with African nations and deep-rooted historical ties with the continent.
India expected to raise issue of cross-border terror
India is expected to raise the issue of cross-border terrorism and seek broader support from the BRICS grouping following last month's terror-linked clashes with Pakistan.