Move to bring NRC through backdoor: TMC on EC's special intensive revision of electoral roll

NEW DELHI: "It is a sinister move to bring NRC (National Register of Citizens) through the backdoor," said Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Saturday about the special intensive revision of electoral roll announced by the Election Commission.

Questioning the timing of the drive, the Trinamool Congress, at a press conference here, said the INDIA bloc parties will take up the issue both inside and outside Parliament.

The Election Commission last Monday issued instructions to carry out a Special Intensive Revision in Bihar to weed out ineligible names and ensure all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll, allowing them to exercise their franchise in the polls slated later this year.

Amid allegations of voter data being fudged to help the BJP, the exercise also introduces complete transparency in the process of addition or deletion of electors in the rolls.

The last intensive revision for Bihar was conducted in 2003.

"Why is this exercise being suddenly done right now?" O'Brien asked rhetorically at the press conference.

"We have evidence as to why it is being done now. It is because the latest internal survey of the BJP for Bengal shows 46-49 seats for the BJP in the state's assembly polls (early next year). In their desperation to attempt to change things you do such things," he claimed.