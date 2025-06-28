NMC’s ethics board rejects 162 patients’ complaints on medical negligence, RTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 162 patients, who had approached the National Medical Commission (NMC) ethics board against the decision of the State Medical Councils (SMC) regarding complaints of medical negligence and misconduct against doctors, have been rejected in the past four-and-a-half years, an RTI has revealed.

This is despite NMC's landmark decision earlier this year, when it overturned its earlier verdict of rejecting patients' and their relatives' appeals to approach its Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB), which regulates professional conduct and promotes medical ethics in the country, for redressal of their complaints.

In an RTI reply, the NMC to a query from activist Dr K.V. Babu on the number of appeals of patients returned by EMRB from September 25, 2020, to the present, responded that it was 162.

To another query, on appeals filed by Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) against SMC decisions to EMRB during the same period, the number was 156.

However, to another question on the number of appeals filed by RMPs that EMRB rejected during the same period, the RTI reply, dated June 19, got the answer “nil.”