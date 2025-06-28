Passenger misbehaves with female crew member after consuming alcohol on Dubai–Jaipur Air India flight

JAIPUR: A passenger aboard Air India Express flight IX-195, travelling from Dubai to Jaipur late Friday night, allegedly misbehaved with a female crew member shortly after take-off. The accused passenger reportedly made inappropriate comments, behaved indecently, and even attempted to touch the crew member inappropriately.
According to airline sources, the female crew member immediately reported the incident to other flight staff. When the crew intervened, the accused began arguing with them as well, creating a commotion that lasted throughout the flight.
Upon landing at Jaipur Airport around 2:40 a.m., the airline staff handed the accused over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who then transferred him to the Airport Police Station. Police have begun interrogating the accused, and the female crew member has submitted a written complaint.
Airport SHO Sandeep Basera confirmed the incident. “A passenger named Dinesh misbehaved with a female crew member on a Dubai–Jaipur flight. A formal complaint has been filed by the airline, and the matter is under investigation,” he said.
Flight IX-195 had departed from Dubai at 12:45 a.m. on Friday. The accused, seated in 15-B, was reportedly consuming alcohol he had purchased at a 'Dubai Duty Free' shop. When a crew member noticed, she confronted him. In response, the youth claimed, “I am drinking orange juice,” but the air hostess identified it as alcohol and reminded him that drinking is prohibited on the flight.
Despite repeated requests, the passenger refused to cooperate and started arguing. With the help of other crew members, the glass was taken away. This led to the youth creating a scene, allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
According to flight staff and eyewitnesses, the passenger appeared intoxicated from the moment he boarded. He repeatedly argued with the female crew member, used abusive language, and continued misbehaving throughout the flight.
The female crew member recounted that while she was near his seat with her back turned, the passenger tried to touch her inappropriately. Later, under the pretence of asking for another drink, he again attempted to get close to her, ignoring her repeated refusals.
When the accused sensed that the staff was preparing to take action, he reportedly began apologising. However, after landing, he refused to hand over his boarding pass, hiding it inside his passport and further harassing the staff. CISF personnel were then called to intervene and restrain him.