Passenger misbehaves with female crew member after consuming alcohol on Dubai–Jaipur Air India flight

JAIPUR: A passenger aboard Air India Express flight IX-195, travelling from Dubai to Jaipur late Friday night, allegedly misbehaved with a female crew member shortly after take-off. The accused passenger reportedly made inappropriate comments, behaved indecently, and even attempted to touch the crew member inappropriately.

According to airline sources, the female crew member immediately reported the incident to other flight staff. When the crew intervened, the accused began arguing with them as well, creating a commotion that lasted throughout the flight.

Upon landing at Jaipur Airport around 2:40 a.m., the airline staff handed the accused over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who then transferred him to the Airport Police Station. Police have begun interrogating the accused, and the female crew member has submitted a written complaint.

Airport SHO Sandeep Basera confirmed the incident. “A passenger named Dinesh misbehaved with a female crew member on a Dubai–Jaipur flight. A formal complaint has been filed by the airline, and the matter is under investigation,” he said.