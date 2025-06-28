‘India looks grander from space’: Shubhanshu Shukla speaks to PM Modi from aboard ISS

The slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' echoed aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, calling his journey the first step towards India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission.

Speaking from space, Shukla, the first Indian to board the ISS, told the Prime Minister on Saturday that India looks "grander and bigger from space than it does on a map." Shukla is currently serving as the mission pilot of Axiom Space’s fourth commercial mission, Ax-4.

Describing his perspective from orbit, Shukla said, “You can truly feel a sense of oneness. There are no borders, no lines. It feels as if this entire Earth is our home and we are all its citizens.”

In a video interaction, Prime Minister Modi hailed Shukla’s achievement, saying, “Though you are far away from the motherland, you are the closest to the hearts of all Indians.” The Prime Minister also drew a personal connection, noting, "Aapke naam mein bhi shubh hai aur aapki yatra naye yug ka shubharambh bhi hai (your name itself means auspicious, and your journey marks the beginning of a new era).”

Shukla made history on Wednesday by becoming the first Indian in 41 years to travel to space, following in the footsteps of Rakesh Sharma, who flew aboard a Russian spacecraft in 1984. His journey marks India’s return to human spaceflight after nearly four decades.