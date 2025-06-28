PM Modi likely to dedicate new rail line to connect Mizoram’s capital Aizawl soon

NEW DELHI: Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, is set to receive its first-ever rail connectivity with the completion of the 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang broad gauge rail line. This long-awaited development, demanded by the people of Aizawl and surrounding areas, is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days.
Once the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) grants approval for operations, a request will be submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office for the inauguration.
A senior official confirmed that the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is working to make the rail line operational, connecting Aizawl to the Indian railway network and the rest of the country. "The railway has begun the countdown for the inauguration of this rail line, but a lot of other works, such as station construction and infrastructure development, are still ongoing. The inauguration is expected to take place later this year," added a senior railway official on Saturday.
Officials have anticipated that the Bairabi-Sairang railway project could be dedicated to the nation by July, in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ensuring rail connectivity to regions that have remained isolated from the railway network.
Despite facing challenging geographical conditions, the rail line has successfully connected Aizawl to the broader railway network. This project is a testament to the government's commitment to improving infrastructure in the northeastern states.
The journey to Aizawl via Silchar will offer passengers a stunning experience, showcasing the region’s natural beauty, cultural diversity, rolling hills, and dense forests. Known as the “Land of the Hill People”, the route is expected to rival the Katra-Srinagar line as one of the most scenic rail routes in the country.
The rail line features 48 tunnels spanning 12.853 km, 55 major and 87 minor bridges, five road overbridges, and nine road underbridges. Notably, one of the bridges, numbered 196, stands at an impressive height of 104 metres, 42 metres taller than the Qutub Minar.
A senior official from the Ministry of Railways highlighted the many benefits of the new rail line, stating that it will enhance regional mobility, boost local tourism, and facilitate the transportation of local products across the country.
"This will give a major push to commercial activities, economic development, and strengthen train connectivity across the northeastern states. It is also expected to generate local employment around the stations," the official remarked.
The rail project between Bairabi and Sairang was first initiated on 29 November, 2014, after PM Modi remotely unveiled the project plaque.