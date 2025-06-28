PM Modi likely to dedicate new rail line to connect Mizoram’s capital Aizawl soon

NEW DELHI: Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, is set to receive its first-ever rail connectivity with the completion of the 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang broad gauge rail line. This long-awaited development, demanded by the people of Aizawl and surrounding areas, is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days.

Once the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) grants approval for operations, a request will be submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office for the inauguration.

A senior official confirmed that the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is working to make the rail line operational, connecting Aizawl to the Indian railway network and the rest of the country. "The railway has begun the countdown for the inauguration of this rail line, but a lot of other works, such as station construction and infrastructure development, are still ongoing. The inauguration is expected to take place later this year," added a senior railway official on Saturday.

Officials have anticipated that the Bairabi-Sairang railway project could be dedicated to the nation by July, in line with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ensuring rail connectivity to regions that have remained isolated from the railway network.