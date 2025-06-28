Three dead in 32-hour traffic jam which stretched upto 8km near Indore

BHOPAL: A nearly eight-kilometre-long traffic jam, which lasted up to 32 hours due to ongoing six-lane bridge construction, unfinished service roads, and the absence of a proper traffic diversion plan, has reportedly led to the deaths of three individuals on the outskirts of Indore, Madhya Pradesh’s most developed city, on Thursday and Friday.

The victims included 65-year-old farmer Kamal Panchal, 55-year-old cancer patient Balram Patel, and 32-year-old security guard Sandeep Patel, all of whom succumbed to health complications while stuck in the prolonged traffic snarl.

Recounting the ordeal, Vijay Panchal, son of the deceased farmer Kamal Panchal from Bijalpur (Indore), said, “I was driving with my father, mother and wife to attend the Trayodashah ceremony (13th-day rituals) of my deceased aunt in Dewas district when we got trapped in the jam for over two hours. The stretch between Mangliya and Arjun Baroda on the Indore-Dewas Bypass normally takes 15–20 minutes to cover.”