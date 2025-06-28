Woman held for killing husband with help of lover in Bihar's Aurangabad

PATNA: In a resemblance to the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, a woman from Bihar’s Aurangabad district has been arrested for allegedly plotting and executing the murder of her husband with the help of her lover.
According to police, the woman, identified as Puja, conspired with her lover, Kamlesh Yadav, to kill her husband, Bikku, under the pretence of seeking medical treatment in Gayaji. On their return journey, the duo allegedly ran him over with an SUV on a deserted stretch of road, leading to his instant death.
Police stated that Puja was apprehended on June 25 following the recovery of Bikku’s body from a field in Amauna village under the jurisdiction of Bandeya police station in Aurangabad district. “The woman was arrested on June 25 and admitted her involvement. The murder plot was planned and executed by both Puja and her lover,” SDPO Rishiraj informed the media.
Initially, Puja attempted to mislead the investigating officer with contradictory statements but eventually broke down and confessed to the crime.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Daudnagar, Kumar Rishiraj, said, “The victim’s body, which was recovered on June 21, bore external injury marks. It was sent for post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigation and statements from the deceased’s family members suggested that Bikku was murdered.”
Earlier, the deceased’s son, mother, and uncle told investigators that Kamlesh Yadav, a resident of Karma Masood village under Rafiganj police station, would forcibly enter their home, confine them to a room, and maintain a physical relationship with Puja. “Kamlesh used to threaten us with dire consequences if we protested,” they claimed.
SDPO Rishiraj confirmed that raids were underway to apprehend the absconding Kamlesh Yadav. He, however, declined to reveal further details, citing concerns that it might hamper the investigation. He assured that the case was being thoroughly investigated from all angles and would be brought to a logical conclusion soon.
Bikku’s grieving mother demanded the harshest punishment for the accused. “They should be hanged for this crime. An exemplary punishment is needed to serve as a deterrent,” she told the media.
The case bears a striking similarity to a recent incident in Meghalaya, where a newlywed woman, Sonam Raghuvanshi, killed her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, with the help of her lover, Raj Kushwaha, during their honeymoon. Sonam later surrendered in court, while Raj was arrested by the police. During interrogation, both confessed to the crime. So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the Meghalaya case.