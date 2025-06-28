Woman held for killing husband with help of lover in Bihar's Aurangabad

PATNA: In a resemblance to the Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, a woman from Bihar’s Aurangabad district has been arrested for allegedly plotting and executing the murder of her husband with the help of her lover.

According to police, the woman, identified as Puja, conspired with her lover, Kamlesh Yadav, to kill her husband, Bikku, under the pretence of seeking medical treatment in Gayaji. On their return journey, the duo allegedly ran him over with an SUV on a deserted stretch of road, leading to his instant death.

Police stated that Puja was apprehended on June 25 following the recovery of Bikku’s body from a field in Amauna village under the jurisdiction of Bandeya police station in Aurangabad district. “The woman was arrested on June 25 and admitted her involvement. The murder plot was planned and executed by both Puja and her lover,” SDPO Rishiraj informed the media.

Initially, Puja attempted to mislead the investigating officer with contradictory statements but eventually broke down and confessed to the crime.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Daudnagar, Kumar Rishiraj, said, “The victim’s body, which was recovered on June 21, bore external injury marks. It was sent for post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigation and statements from the deceased’s family members suggested that Bikku was murdered.”