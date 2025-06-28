‘Yoga Guru’ ashram linked to foreign funding, running as drug operative centre in Chhattisgarh

The 'yoga guru' claimed to have visited several countries, and for a decade he was operating a Yoga Ashram, which was like a resort in Goa. He shifted to Dongargarh to set up a similar Ashram in a 39-acre farmhouse which was under construction for the last few months. On the basis of intelligence inputs and few complaints, the police raided the farmhouse and seized nearly 1.9 kg of cannabis, sex toys, illegal drugs and other objectionable things.

During police interrogation he revealed that the lease for his Goa Ashram was over and so returned to replicate the same practice by creating another Ashram at his home town. He boasts of having visited around 100 countries and projected himself as an eminent yoga guru among his disciples and foreign tourists, the police said.