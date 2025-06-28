Youth murders girlfriend by slitting her throat at Narasinghpur district hospital in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A 21-year-old Abhishek Koshthi has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of an 18-year-old girl in full public glare inside the Narsinghpur District Hospital premises in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

During interrogation by the police, Abhishek revealed that he knew the teenage girl for the last two years. Lately, he suspected that she was getting close to another youth, owing to which he chose to murder her, police sources told TNIE on Saturday.

The victim was pursuing nursing training at the hospital. She was the only daughter to her parents who are vegetable vendors.

On Friday, just a few hours after the ghastly killing, the Narsinghpur district police superintendent Mrigakhi Deka had said: "The incident happened at around 3 pm, while the girl was standing in the hospital premises. The youth (who is possibly her lover) came there and attacked the girl, slitting her throat with a knife that led to her instant death. The accused then attempted to take his life failing which he fled the spot. There are several eye-witnesses to the crime, including doctors and nurses. The incident has also been captured in the CCTV cameras at the hospital."

Hospital’s male nursing officer Nalin who was present at the spot of the brutal crime, recounted. “When I tried to intervene, the attacker threatened to kill me. He subsequently slit the girl’s throat with a black knife. Subsequently, he escaped from the hospital premises, which had private security personnel on duty.”

The shocking crime has also exposed the state of security at government hospitals in the state.