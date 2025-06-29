162 students trapped in inundated residential school in Jharkhand after heavy rain rescued

JAMSHEDPUR: At least 162 students trapped in an inundated residential school in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district after heavy rain were rescued by the police on Sunday, a senior officer said.

The students were trapped in the school since Saturday night after the premises got flooded due to heavy rain.

"We received information that 162 students of Lav Kush Residential School were trapped as the school premises were inundated due to heavy rain.

As the school building was submerged, the teachers shifted all the students to the rooftop, where they spent the night.

"On being informed around 5. 30 am today, police officers and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and rescued the students one by one with the help of villagers," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg told PTI.

He said boats were used for the rescue operation while the NDRF was requisitioned.

However, the police team rescued the students before the NDRF team's arrival, he added.