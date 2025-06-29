Amit Shah-Nadda and Kharge to energise party leaders, cadres in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: July 7 will be a significant day in Chhattisgarh politics as the national presidents of two rival political parties will be in the State to energise their respective leaders and cadres.

The Opposition Congress is organising a mega public rally in the State capital to be addressed by the party chief, Mallikarjun Kharge. He is expected to give a strong message to the party on how to get going aggressively against the ruling regime on issues of public interests.

The Opposition has planned a ‘Kisan-Jawan-Samvidhan’ public meeting to strengthen its voice against BJP’s double engine government and gear-up the party leaders and cadres.

To make the upcoming rally create an expected impact, the Congress state leadership has asked the office bearers of different organisations and fronts of the party, including the MLAs, elected representatives to ensure the people of their respective areas turn up in good numbers.

The party has given responsibility to its leaders to cover all districts of the state and hold discussions with the cadres right up to the grassroot level.

“The BJP government in Chhattisgarh has lost the trust of the public and it looks towards Delhi for directions and decisions for governance in the state. Now it’s our responsibility to fix the accountability of the government”, said Sachin Pilot, state Congress party in-charge.

The alleged issues of losing public trust, deteriorating law and order, school education, farmers, misusing agencies, and silencing dissent will be the key focus of the Congress.