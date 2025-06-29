Four Hydroelectric projects shut down, train services on Shimla-Kalka line suspended following heavy rain in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: Four Hydroelectric projects with a combined capacity of more than 1,400 MW have completely shut down in Himachal Pradesh due to high silt levels after the cloudburst on June 25.
The cloudburst unleashed floods across remote Sainj valley in Kullu district of the State, crippling nearly the entire hydropower corridor.
The rail services on the Shimla-Kalka rail line, a UNESCO world heritage site were suspended after boulders and trees fell on the tracks following overnight rains.
Two National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) projects have borne the brunt of the rains and cloudburst, which unleashed floods. As per the dam status report of the state emergency operations centre, as of 3 pm today, the 520 MW Parbati Project Phase III (PHEP-III) was incapacitated as the FRL (m) was 1330, while PRL (m) was 1301 as the inflow in the dam was 118.1 cumecs and the slipway out flow as the same.
It is learnt that the trash racks buried beneath meters of debris, halting over 30 million units’ generation of electricity per day. While the 800 MW Parbati Hydroelectric Project Phase II (PHEP-II) saw its entire powerhouse floor inundated with sludge, clogging draft tubes and disabling all four turbines. As per the dam status report of the state emergency operations centre the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) (m) was 2198, and inflow was 192.39 cumecs and the slipway out flow was 213.2 cumecs.
The 100 MW Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) Sainj hydel project also suffered the same problem. The FRL (m) was 1752 and Highest Flood Level (HFL) (m) was 1753, while the Present Reservoir Level (PRL) (m) was 1740, the inflow was 62.6 cumecs, and the slipway outflow was the same.
The 126 MW Larji hydropower plant remains non-operational for twenty-four hours due to scheduled dam flushing. Due to pre-monsoon flushing in Larji Dam, all five spillway gates of Pandoh Dam were opened on Sunday morning, resulting in an increase in water level in the Beas River.
About 44,000 cusecs of water is flowing in the Beas river, the silt level has increased to 4,000 ppm. The Baggi tunnel has been closed for the time being due to which power generation in Dehar Power House has been temporarily stopped, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) officials said.
On the other hand, as per the report of the state emergency operations centre till today evening, a total of 129 roads were closed in the hill state, 57 in Sirmaur district, followed by 44 in Mandi district, 19 in Kullu, four in Una and Solan each and one is Lahaul and Spiti.
Besides, 612 electricity transformers and six water supply schemes were affected. During this monsoon season, a total of 39 people have died in the State till today. Seven due to flash floods, six due to drowning, three due to falling from steep rocks, two due to electrocution and one because of snake bite. Over 19 people died in road accidents.
The rail services on the Shimla-Kalka rail line were suspended after boulders and trees fell on the tracks near Solan's Koti area following overnight rains. The repair work is underway.
The first train that was scheduled to arrive in the morning is halted at Koti railway station, while other trains have been halted at Gumman and Kalka.
Videos of passengers, waiting for hours, expressing their anger, are also surfacing online.
A landslide near Koti on the Shimla-Kalka National Highway (NH-5), connecting Shimla and Chandigarh, damaged a few stretches of the road, resulting in a two to three-km-long traffic jam for hours.
An alternative route via Jangeshu road is also closed due to fallen debris, which is being cleared. Traffic from Kasauli towards Chandigarh will be diverted via Jangeshu once it gets cleared.
Superintendent of Police of Solan, Gaurav Singh, said two-way traffic has been restored near Chakki mod on NH 5, which was damaged due to landslides and police teams are facilitating traffic movement.
Stones, trees and debris have fallen at various places not only in Koti but also till Shimla. A bridge on the road leading to Himuda Complex near Truck Union in Barotiwala industrial area of Solan district has been washed away and the road to Himuda Complex Mandhala and Bagguwala has been closed.
The Meteorological Centre at Shimla issued a red alert for downpour in 10 districts of the hill state. Of the 12 districts, a red alert for downpour has been issued for 10 districts Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Kullu and Chamba for June 29.
The Met office has warned of landslides, waterlogging, damage to vulnerable structures, traffic congestions and disruption in essential services.
An orange warning has been issued for heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of the State on Monday and a wet spell in the state till July 5 is expected.