Four Hydroelectric projects shut down, train services on Shimla-Kalka line suspended following heavy rain in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: Four Hydroelectric projects with a combined capacity of more than 1,400 MW have completely shut down in Himachal Pradesh due to high silt levels after the cloudburst on June 25.

The cloudburst unleashed floods across remote Sainj valley in Kullu district of the State, crippling nearly the entire hydropower corridor.

The rail services on the Shimla-Kalka rail line, a UNESCO world heritage site were suspended after boulders and trees fell on the tracks following overnight rains.

Two National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) projects have borne the brunt of the rains and cloudburst, which unleashed floods. As per the dam status report of the state emergency operations centre, as of 3 pm today, the 520 MW Parbati Project Phase III (PHEP-III) was incapacitated as the FRL (m) was 1330, while PRL (m) was 1301 as the inflow in the dam was 118.1 cumecs and the slipway out flow as the same.

It is learnt that the trash racks buried beneath meters of debris, halting over 30 million units’ generation of electricity per day. While the 800 MW Parbati Hydroelectric Project Phase II (PHEP-II) saw its entire powerhouse floor inundated with sludge, clogging draft tubes and disabling all four turbines. As per the dam status report of the state emergency operations centre the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) (m) was 2198, and inflow was 192.39 cumecs and the slipway out flow was 213.2 cumecs.

The 100 MW Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) Sainj hydel project also suffered the same problem. The FRL (m) was 1752 and Highest Flood Level (HFL) (m) was 1753, while the Present Reservoir Level (PRL) (m) was 1740, the inflow was 62.6 cumecs, and the slipway outflow was the same.

The 126 MW Larji hydropower plant remains non-operational for twenty-four hours due to scheduled dam flushing. Due to pre-monsoon flushing in Larji Dam, all five spillway gates of Pandoh Dam were opened on Sunday morning, resulting in an increase in water level in the Beas River.

About 44,000 cusecs of water is flowing in the Beas river, the silt level has increased to 4,000 ppm. The Baggi tunnel has been closed for the time being due to which power generation in Dehar Power House has been temporarily stopped, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) officials said.

On the other hand, as per the report of the state emergency operations centre till today evening, a total of 129 roads were closed in the hill state, 57 in Sirmaur district, followed by 44 in Mandi district, 19 in Kullu, four in Una and Solan each and one is Lahaul and Spiti.