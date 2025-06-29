Nation

Four killed in Rajasthan as soil caves in; seven rescued

According to officials, some labourers were filling a 10-foot-deep trench dug to lay a pipeline, when the soil caved in.
Rajesh Asnani
JAIPUR: Four workers died after soil caved in during pipeline excavation work in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Sunday morning, police said.

Three women and a youth died on the spot, while seven others were rescued and rushed to RBM Hospital in Bharatpur.

According to officials, the incident happened when the laborers, who had descended into a 10–12-foot-deep pit to remove yellow soil, were suddenly trapped under a massive soil collapse. The victims, all migrant laborers from Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, were engaged in manual digging when tons of soil gave way, triggering chaos and panic at the site.

Upon receiving information, the district administration and local villagers rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations. Their bodies have been kept in the mortuary at the district hospital. The injured are currently undergoing treatment. District Collector Qamar Chaudhary visited the hospital.

