India rejects Pakistan's allegations over Waziristan attack

India has strongly rejected Pakistan's attempt to link it to a deadly suicide bombing in the Waziristan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, calling the accusations baseless and unfounded.

The attack, which took place on June 28, claimed the lives of at least 13 security personnel and left 24 others injured. In the aftermath, the Pakistan Army released a statement suggesting Indian involvement in the incident.

In a sharp response issued late Saturday, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the allegations.

"We have seen the official statement by the Pakistan Army attempting to attribute responsibility for the Waziristan attack to India," the MEA said. "We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves."

India reiterated that Pakistan must focus on addressing terrorism within its own borders rather than deflecting blame.