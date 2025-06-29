Manipur bodies seek safety for farmers, displaced, ahead of key meeting with Amit Shah

GUWAHATI: A joint delegation of several civil society organisations from Manipur will meet senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi on Monday to pursue multiple long-standing concerns, including the security of farmers in conflict zones and the resettlement of displaced communities.

The issues on the agenda include protection of Manipur’s territorial integrity, reopening of highways, security for farmers and their farmland, and the resettlement and rehabilitation of people displaced by the ethnic violence that broke out in the state in 2023.

The organisations part of this delegation are the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation, Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations.

COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba told this newspaper on Sunday that this would be a follow-up to its earlier meeting with the Centre. This time, however, the groups will make a joint representation.

“We will meet the officials of MHA. This will be a prelude to our meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He will take the final decisions on the matters. Tomorrow’s meeting is a preparation of that,” Athouba said.