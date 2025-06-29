Minister Pradhan slams West Bengal CM Mamata, government for remaining silent on 'atrocities' against women

KOLKATA: Union Education Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government for remaining silent on the atrocities against women by 'goons associated with the Trinamool Congress'.

Referring to the alleged incident of gang rape of a student in the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata, he said, “Earlier, West Bengal was the frontrunner in progress of women in the country. Now the State is ‘shocking the conscience of the entire nation’ with brutal incidents like rape and murder of a junior doctor in RG Kar and the incident of gang rape of a woman at a law college. It is unfortunate and painful, especially when the State is led by a woman chief minister.”

He strongly condemned the incident and alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress was indulging anti-socials and criminals, resulting in such incidents happening in West Bengal, one after another.

After attending a party programme at Panihati in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, Pradhan said, “Not only in Kolkata, but the law-and-order situation in the entire West Bengal has collapsed. Goondas are ruling the State. Women are the most unsafe here. The administration is sleeping like Kumbhakarna. This government must be thrown out of office.”

“In a state where luminaries like Rabindranath Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were born, a state which used to show the way to the country, is now witnessing back-to-back incidents of atrocity against women by goons sheltered and associated with the ruling party,” he further added.

He called upon people to launch a spontaneous protest against the Trinamool Congress government.