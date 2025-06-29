MNS chief Raj Thackeray warns against imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra

"Why the government was so insistent on Hindi language and where exactly the pressure was on the government for this is still a mystery to us,” he asked.

He further stated that the decision to impose Hindi as a third language in Maharashtra was thwarted 'once and for all'.

“I congratulate all the people of Maharashtra for this victory. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had raised its voice on this issue since April 2025, and the issue started heating up. After that, one political party after another started raising its voice. When MNS decided to take out a non-partisan march, many political parties and organizations showed their readiness to participate in it. If this march had taken place, it would have been so large that the times of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement would have been remembered. Perhaps the government has taken a hit from this unity, but there should be a fear,” the MNS leader said.

He added, “The government has once again appointed a new committee. I am saying in clear words, let the committee report come or not, such things will not be tolerated again, that is, they will not be! The government should keep this thing in their minds forever!”

“We are assuming that this decision has been cancelled forever, and the people of Maharashtra have also assumed the same. Therefore, do not mess with the committee report once again; otherwise, the government should take note that this committee will not be allowed to work in Maharashtra,” Raj Thackeray said, adding that the Marathi people should also take a lesson from it, now.

"Our own people are sitting to thoroughly destroy your existence, your language and for them it has nothing to do with the language in which they learned, grew up, the language with which they are familiar... They probably want to please someone. This time, the collective anger of Marathi minds was seen, it should be seen again and again," he expressed.

"Anyway, it is a joy to see Marathi people coming together for the language. May this bitterness grow stronger, and may the Marathi language become the language of knowledge and global affairs. Congratulations once again to the Marathi people," he said.