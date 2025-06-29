New flowering plant species discovered in Arunachal’s East Kameng; named after state's largest tribe

GUWAHATI: Forest officials in Arunachal Pradesh have discovered a new flowering plant “Begonia nyishiorum”, endemic to the state’s East Kameng district.

An article on the discovery was published on June 23 in the journal Novon. Published by the Missouri Botanical Garden, Novon specialises in peer reviewed nomenclatural research and is widely regarded as a gold standard venue for announcing new plant species.

The discovery was made during an expedition 'Documentation of rare flora and fauna of East Kameng district', conducted by the Seppa forest division from July last year to January this year.

Divisional Forest Officer, Seppa, Abhinav Kumar told this newspaper Begonia nyishiorum remained a hidden secret all these years.

“Officers and staff members of the forest division and local Nyishi residents blazed fresh trekking lines by cutting through dense, untouched vegetation and camped in sub zero conditions at elevations above 2 600 metres, where several slopes lay under early winter snow. Amid this arduous survey to document the district’s flora and fauna, the team noticed a cluster of begonias with unmistakable crimson fringed petioles—sparking detailed collection, photography, and subsequent taxonomic work,” said Kumar, also the co-lead author.

Begonia nyishiorum grows in moist, shaded mountain slopes between 1,500 and 3,000 metres above sea level and is instantly recognisable by the dense crimson, fringed scales that sheath its light green petioles - an indumentum previously unseen in any Asian begonia.

“Each new species we document is another reminder that vast tracts of Arunachal’s forest remain scientifically unexplored,” said Kumar, adding, “Begonia nyishiorum spotlights why the Eastern Himalaya must be treated as a global priority for both research and conservation.”

Talking about why this discovery matters, Kumar said currently known only from two forest sites in East Kameng, the species’ petiole “fringe” sets it apart from over 2,150 accepted begonias worldwide.

He said the epithet nyishiorum honours the Nyishi community whose traditional stewardship protects these high elevation forests.

According to Kumar, Arunachal adds more than ten plant species to science each year and this find underscored the state’s role as a cradle of Himalayan speciation.

Talking about the next steps, he said forest officials will map additional populations during the 2025-26 flowering season (September-December), conduct rapid ecological assessments to gauge habitat stability and potential anthropogenic pressure, and liaise with local Nyishi village councils to integrate traditional knowledge into long term monitoring.