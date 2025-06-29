Parties in Bihar appoint over 1.5 lakh BLAs for ECI’s special revision drive

NEW DELHI: Even as a major controversy has erupted over the Election Commission of India (ECI) launching the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls later this year, political parties are actively participating in the process. They have so far appointed over 1.5 lakh of their workers as Booth Level Agents (BLAs), and are in the process of appointing more.

A source in the ECI said, “All political parties in Bihar are participating actively in the SIR at the booth level by appointing more than 1.5 lakh party workers as BLAs till now. They are in the process of appointing more and more BLAs for proper verification of the electoral rolls.”

The poll panel has also appealed to and advised political parties with a substantial presence in Bihar “to appoint their workers as BLAs in all polling stations now rather than finding faults with the electoral rolls later, particularly after the poll process is completed”.

As per the data provided by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar, the BJP has so far appointed 51,964 BLAs, the RJD 47,143, the JD(U) 27,931, the Congress 8,586, the LJP 2,457, the RLSP 264, the CPI(ML) 233, the CPI(M) 76, and the BSP 26.

Noting that the poll panel, by conducting the SIR, has been fulfilling its mandate under Article 326 of the Constitution, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar said, “With the launch of SIR, history began. It was a proud moment for all Indians. The Election Commission was, is and will always be with the voters.”