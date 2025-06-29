Rescue operation underway for nine workers swept away in Uttarakhand cloudburst

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is grappling with the devastating aftermath of a ferocious cloudburst that struck Baligarh on the Barkot-Yamunotri road last night, triggering widespread destruction. The torrential downpour swept away at least 20 labourers from an under-construction hotel site, with rescue teams managing to save 11.

The fate of the remaining nine remains unknown, as search operations continue amidst challenging conditions.

The natural calamity has not only caused significant human loss but also severely impacted critical infrastructure. A crucial 10-meter stretch of the Yamunotri Highway has been completely washed away, effectively cutting off connectivity to the revered pilgrimage site.

In response to the escalating crisis and severe rain alert, the state government has taken the unprecedented step of suspending the Char Dham Yatra for the next 24 hours.