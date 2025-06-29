Rescue operation underway for nine workers swept away in Uttarakhand cloudburst

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is grappling with the devastating aftermath of a ferocious cloudburst that struck Baligarh on the Barkot-Yamunotri road last night, triggering widespread destruction. The torrential downpour swept away at least 20 labourers from an under-construction hotel site, with rescue teams managing to save 11.
The fate of the remaining nine remains unknown, as search operations continue amidst challenging conditions.
The natural calamity has not only caused significant human loss but also severely impacted critical infrastructure. A crucial 10-meter stretch of the Yamunotri Highway has been completely washed away, effectively cutting off connectivity to the revered pilgrimage site.
In response to the escalating crisis and severe rain alert, the state government has taken the unprecedented step of suspending the Char Dham Yatra for the next 24 hours.
Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the decision, stating, "The Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for the next 24 hours following a heavy rain alert. As a precautionary measure, I have given instructions to the police and administration officials to stop the pilgrims in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag, and Vikasnagar."
The mountainous districts of Uttarakhand have been experiencing relentless, heavy rainfall since Saturday night. This has led to a sudden rise in the water levels of major rivers. In Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts, the Mandakini and Alaknanda rivers, which flow through the sacred Badrinath and Kedarnath regions, are now flowing above the danger mark, posing a serious threat to riverside communities.
Arpan Yaduvanshi, Commandant of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), told the TNIE, "Police in both districts are appealing to people living on river banks to move to safer locations. SDRF units are continuously monitoring potential high-risk areas and have urged pilgrims and others to refrain from approaching the riverbanks."
Adding to the state's woes, Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer Nandkishore Joshi reported significant connectivity disruptions due to rain-induced debris and landslides. "Several highways in Chamoli district are obstructed due to debris and landslides." The highway at Kamed Nandprayag is closed, approximately 4-5 km ahead of Paligad, near Silai Band.
Deepak Kathet, SHO of Barkot Police Station told, "We received information about the cloudburst on the Yamunotri Highway. Our team reached the spot and found that some individuals involved in road construction and other works were living in tents. They were swept away by the sudden, powerful flash flood," he explained.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken immediate cognizance of the cloudburst incident. He expressed his concern via a tweet, stating that he had received information about some labourers missing in the tragic event.
Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary of Disaster Management, informed this newspaper about the ongoing rescue efforts. "Police and army personnel from nearby areas have initiated rescue operations, and SDRF and NDRF teams have been deployed.
Currently, 15 personnel are actively engaged in rescue work, with approximately 45 more en route. Due to the challenging terrain, heavy machinery cannot reach the site, and teams are conducting rescues manually. The labourers are either trapped in debris, stuck on rocks, or have been swept away into the river. Efforts to locate them are ongoing," he said.