Six-year-old boy from Punjab sets world record by scaling Mount Elbrus, Europe’s highest peak

CHANDIGARH: Six-year-and-nine-month-old Teghbir Singh, hailing from Ropar in Punjab, has become the youngest ever in the world to scale Mount Elbrus, the highest peak of the European continent, located in Russia at a staggering height of over 18,510 feet (5,642 metres).

Teghbir began his trek to Mount Elbrus on June 20 and walked all the way to reach the summit, the highest point of the mountain, on June 28.

It is worth mentioning that this is a low-oxygen trek, and one needs preparation to tackle problems associated with altitude sickness. However, conquering all these challenges, he finally reached the summit, where the normal temperature is -10°C, and fulfilled his dream.

After reaching the peak, he received the Mountain Climbing Certificate issued by the Mountaineering, Rock Climbing and Sports Tourism Federation of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (Russia). “It is to certify that Teghbir Singh from India, the world’s youngest summiter on Mount Elbrus at the age of 6 years, 9 months and 4 days,” states the certificate.

Elated over the achievement, Teghbir said, “I knew where I was to reach and finally I reached and had a picture with my father there. I was walking first time on snow, my shoes were heavy but I had practised it back,” added the second standard student of Shiwalik Public School, Ropar.