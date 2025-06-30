337 metric tonnes of hazardous waste from defunct Union Carbide Plant completely incinerated in Pithampur treatment facility

BHOPAL: The 337 metric tonnes of hazardous waste, which was safely shifted out from the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy-hit, now defunct Union Carbide Plant, has been completely incinerated at the private Treatment-Storage-Disposal facility (TSDF) in Pithampur industrial town of Dhar district.

The waste was shifted on the intervening night of January 1-2, 2025.

According to official sources in Dhar district, the process of burning the waste, which began on May 5, in pursuance of a December 2024 order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, took 55 days to complete the incineration of 337 metric tonnes of waste. The incineration was completed on June 30.

Out of the 358 tonnes waste transported out of Bhopal in safe containers on January 1-2 (40 years after the worst industrial disaster claimed more than 5400 lives due to poisonous gas leak at the Union Carbide plant), just around 21 tonnes (mostly mud) is being burnt and the process too will get completed soon.

Around 814 tonnes of ash and residual matter have been gathered out of the incineration process so far.

Official sources in Dhar district added that construction of landfills will be completed within two months, till then the residue will be packed in leak-proof bags and kept safely at the TSDF in Pithampur.