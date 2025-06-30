BBA student suffers 50% burns in acid attack by female college mate in Jabalpur; accused held

BHOPAL: A Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) girl student has sustained around 50% burn injuries in an acid attack allegedly by her female college mate-childhood friend in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident happened in Awadhpuri Colony under Gwarighat police station area at around 8 pm on Sunday, when the accused girl Ishita Sahu (22) reached outside the house of Shraddha Das (23) and called her outside.

Both the girls who are BBA students at the same college and friends since the last many years, have not been in talking terms for a couple of months, over some personal issue.

When Shraddha did not come out, Ishita said she had a surprise in store for her, ultimately forcing her to come outside. Just when Shraddha came out of the house, Ishita allegedly threw a jar full of acid on her, causing severe burn injuries.

Shraddha was subsequently admitted at the Mohanlal Hargovind Das Trust Hospital in Jabalpur with multiple burn injuries on the face, hands and legs.

“She has suffered around 50% burns and her condition is stated stable,” a Jabalpur police officer said.