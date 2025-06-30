Brazil eyes India’s Akash Air Defence System ahead of PM Modi’s visit

NEW DELHI: Brazil has expressed interest in acquiring India’s Akash air defence system, which was prominently deployed during Operation Sindoor, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the South American nation for the 17th BRICS Summit.
India successfully countered multiple aerial threats using indigenous systems, including the Akash missile system.
At a special briefing on Modi’s upcoming five-nation tour beginning July 2, Secretary (East) in the External Affairs Ministry P. Kumaran said that defence cooperation will be a key agenda in discussions with Brazil.
PM Modi will visit Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia during the trip, which concludes on July 9.
“There’s going to be talk on defence cooperation, avenues for joint research and training… they are interested in secure communications system on battlefield, offshore patrol vessels, partnership for maintaining their Scorpene-class submarines, Akash air defence system, coastal surveillance system and Garuda artillery guns,” Kumaran said when asked about the defence cooperation between India and Brazil.
Prime Minister will be in Brazil from July 5 to 8, where he will attend the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro followed by a State Visit. High-level bilateral meetings are also scheduled with leaders of the other four nations aimed at deepening strategic, economic, and security partnerships.