Chandrashekhar Azad’s supporters booked for vandalism in Prayagraj; over 65 arrested

LUCKNOW: Prayagraj Police on Monday arrested over 65 persons allegedly involved in Sunday’s violence incited by the supporters of Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad in the Karchhana area.

Police authorities also claimed they were contemplating invoking the Gangsters Act against the accused.

The action follows Sunday’s incident wherein supporters of Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) went on a rampage for over two hours, indulging in vandalism, arson, damaging about a dozen vehicles, and pelting stones at cops. They accused the police of not allowing the MP to meet the family of a Dalit man, Devi Shankar, who was allegedly burnt to death in Isauta village in Karchhana area, and the family of a "rape survivor" in the nearby Kaushambi district.

The mob damaged three police vehicles, forcing the cops to resort to baton charge to disperse them. About half a dozen people were reportedly injured in the clash.

Police, after registering an FIR against 53 named and over 500 unknown persons, formed multiple teams to ensure the arrest of the troublemakers. Senior police officials are still camping in the violence-affected areas.

According to DCP (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Chandra Yadav, with the help of CCTV footage and other resources, the identities of the troublemakers were ascertained and efforts are underway to take strict action against them.

“Further raids are being conducted at the hideouts of suspects to arrest the others. Stern legal action will be initiated against people involved in the violence. Police are also preparing to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against them. The damage caused by the vandalism will be recovered from the miscreants,” Yadav added.