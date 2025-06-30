Chandrashekhar Azad’s supporters booked for vandalism in Prayagraj; over 65 arrested

LUCKNOW: Prayagraj Police on Monday arrested over 65 persons allegedly involved in Sunday’s violence incited by the supporters of Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad in the Karchhana area.
Police authorities also claimed they were contemplating invoking the Gangsters Act against the accused.
The action follows Sunday’s incident wherein supporters of Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) went on a rampage for over two hours, indulging in vandalism, arson, damaging about a dozen vehicles, and pelting stones at cops. They accused the police of not allowing the MP to meet the family of a Dalit man, Devi Shankar, who was allegedly burnt to death in Isauta village in Karchhana area, and the family of a "rape survivor" in the nearby Kaushambi district.
The mob damaged three police vehicles, forcing the cops to resort to baton charge to disperse them. About half a dozen people were reportedly injured in the clash.
Police, after registering an FIR against 53 named and over 500 unknown persons, formed multiple teams to ensure the arrest of the troublemakers. Senior police officials are still camping in the violence-affected areas.
According to DCP (Yamuna Nagar) Vivek Chandra Yadav, with the help of CCTV footage and other resources, the identities of the troublemakers were ascertained and efforts are underway to take strict action against them.
“Further raids are being conducted at the hideouts of suspects to arrest the others. Stern legal action will be initiated against people involved in the violence. Police are also preparing to invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against them. The damage caused by the vandalism will be recovered from the miscreants,” Yadav added.
According to a senior police official, the situation is under control and adequate forces have been deployed in the area.
In fact, the Azad Samaj Party and Bhim Army chief was on his way to meet the family of a person who was murdered on April 13. However, the district police and administration did not allow him to visit the family, citing law and order concerns. This prompted Chandrashekhar’s supporters to indulge in large-scale vandalism.
The situation could be brought under control only after additional police personnel were deployed and force was used to disperse the crowd. Though four personnel sustained minor injuries, police claimed no one was seriously hurt.
Police said a case was registered under stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the cost of the damage would be recovered from the accused. Authorities also added that the National Security Act (NSA) would be invoked against those who incited the violence.
While police claimed the miscreants were supporters and workers of the Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party, the party’s state president, Sunil Kumar Chittod, denied the allegation. He said those involved in the violence were not party workers.
According to police, a group of people had gathered near Isauta village to receive Chandrashekhar and later blocked the road in protest, removed barricades, and began pelting stones at the police team.