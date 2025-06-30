Congress workers hurl water bottle at Assam CM Himanta’s convoy in Golaghat

GUWAHATI: A water bottle was hurled at the convoy of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by alleged Congress workers on Monday. The incident occurred in upper Assam’s Golaghat when Sarma was passing through the area during an official visit.

The Congress workers were protesting the alleged sale of 90 Gir cows, procured by the state government, to a few individuals, including a minister’s wife and a few BJP MLAs. The government earlier procured 300 cows for the Gorukhuti dairy project.

CM Himanta told the media if the Congress workers had not protested, they would have been answerable to their leaders in Guwahati. “It would have been better if the bottle had hit me,” he said.

Minister Pijush Hazarika shared a video of the incident on X. He wrote, “This is how @INCAssam tried to sabotage democracy in Assam. Today, their goons attacked the Chief Minister of Assam with bottles; tomorrow, will these same goons launch grenades? These cowards will not be spared - both electorally and legally. Mark my word @GauravGogoiAsm.”