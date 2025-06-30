CPWD sets region-wise targets to train 30,000 workers by 2026-27

NEW DELHI: The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has set a separate target for all 17 regional offices to upskill workers in the next year as part of a nationwide drive to enhance the capabilities of its workforce.

The move follows an announcement by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal to expand training initiatives for workers engaged in CPWD projects. Targets have been fixed with directions to link the progress to the Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR) of officials to ensure their accountability.

The agency plans to train 30,000 workers by 2026-27 and for the current financial year, the goal is to train 12,500. Each regional office has been asked to plan a timeline to achieve the target and inform the Directorate at the earliest.

“The target should be given CE/SE (Chief Engineers/ Superintending Engineers) wise along with name of the work. ..the training details is also to be entered in PIMS (Personnel Information Management System) portal, the same should also be field immediately ...The MoHUA (ministry of housing and urban affairs) has directed to link the skilled training targets with APAR of the concerned officer so that training of the skilling is to be carried out without fail,” read a circular sent to all regional units.