CRPF jawan caught in Surat with 22 kg ganja, blames debt from brother’s cancer treatment

AHMEDABAD: Surat police apprehended a serving CRPF constable with over 22 kg of ganja, allegedly smuggled from Odisha. The accused, Seemanchal Chetan Nahak, a resident of Ganjam district in Odisha and currently posted in Delhi's CRPF unit, was caught red-handed by Varachha police during a surveillance operation acting on a tip-off.
Surat City DCP Alok Kumar stated, “Police intercepted Nahak and discovered ganja concealed in his trolley and handbag. A total of 22.258 kg of the banned substance, along with a mobile phone and other valuables worth Rs 2.27 lakh, were seized.”
Police recovered an identity card confirming that Nahak has been serving in the CRPF since 2015, with previous postings in Pulwama, Kashmir, and most recently at Rohini Jail, Delhi. He had reportedly been transferred to Assam but failed to report for duty. The Home Department is currently verifying the details of his service record.
During interrogation, Nahak confessed to purchasing the ganja in Odisha for Rs 8,000 per kg and travelling to Surat to deliver it to a customer who ultimately did not appear. He admitted financial distress had driven him to the illegal trade. His brother’s cancer treatment had left him with debts totalling Rs 15 lakh. Of his Rs 46,000 monthly salary, Rs 26,000 went towards home loan EMIs, leaving him unable to cover rent and basic expenses.
According to police sources, Nahak had previously used his CRPF identity card to smuggle ganja by train, succeeding once. Emboldened by that success, he made a second attempt while on personal leave. He was reportedly en route to Ambaji for his son’s head-shaving ceremony and took a detour to Surat to "cash in" by selling the ganja in Udhana.
Police have now launched a broader investigation to trace Nahak’s supply network and identify the intended buyer in Surat. Authorities have also sought a full service history and background verification from the Home Department as part of the inquiry into this serious breach of trust and discipline.