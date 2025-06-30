CRPF jawan caught in Surat with 22 kg ganja, blames debt from brother’s cancer treatment

AHMEDABAD: Surat police apprehended a serving CRPF constable with over 22 kg of ganja, allegedly smuggled from Odisha. The accused, Seemanchal Chetan Nahak, a resident of Ganjam district in Odisha and currently posted in Delhi's CRPF unit, was caught red-handed by Varachha police during a surveillance operation acting on a tip-off.

Surat City DCP Alok Kumar stated, “Police intercepted Nahak and discovered ganja concealed in his trolley and handbag. A total of 22.258 kg of the banned substance, along with a mobile phone and other valuables worth Rs 2.27 lakh, were seized.”

Police recovered an identity card confirming that Nahak has been serving in the CRPF since 2015, with previous postings in Pulwama, Kashmir, and most recently at Rohini Jail, Delhi. He had reportedly been transferred to Assam but failed to report for duty. The Home Department is currently verifying the details of his service record.