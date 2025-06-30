Drones to ease medical delivery to remote areas

NEW DELHI: Transporting blood and other crucial medical supplies from healthcare facilities to the remote corners of the country is costly and time-consuming if done conventionally. But now, drone technology offers far better opportunities in the healthcare sector, primarily in remote environments, by enabling timely delivery of life-saving medical supplies, says a latest ICMR study.

Published in the Springer Nature journal, the study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) argues that in the future, drones could become an effective way to deliver medical supplies, especially time-sensitive and emergency drugs, to the farthest reaches of rural India.

ICMR researches conducted the study to evaluate the efficiency, sustainability and challenges of adopting drone technology for blood-delivery compared to road transportation. They also sought to assess delivery of blood components during emergency situations in difficult terrains that currently face delayed healthcare responses due to inaccessibility.

The study found that during drone-based transportation, the temperature, integrity of blood cells, and other parameters were maintained. Also, the drone travelled around 36 km in eight minutes, compared to nearly an hour taken by a van which took the same route.

Buoyed by the findings, the ICMR is now planning to carry out similar pilot studies in hard-to-access areas.