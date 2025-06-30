Drones to ease medical delivery to remote areas

NEW DELHI: Transporting blood and other crucial medical supplies from healthcare facilities to the remote corners of the country is costly and time-consuming if done conventionally. But now, drone technology offers far better opportunities in the healthcare sector, primarily in remote environments, by enabling timely delivery of life-saving medical supplies, says a latest ICMR study.
Published in the Springer Nature journal, the study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) argues that in the future, drones could become an effective way to deliver medical supplies, especially time-sensitive and emergency drugs, to the farthest reaches of rural India.
ICMR researches conducted the study to evaluate the efficiency, sustainability and challenges of adopting drone technology for blood-delivery compared to road transportation. They also sought to assess delivery of blood components during emergency situations in difficult terrains that currently face delayed healthcare responses due to inaccessibility.
The study found that during drone-based transportation, the temperature, integrity of blood cells, and other parameters were maintained. Also, the drone travelled around 36 km in eight minutes, compared to nearly an hour taken by a van which took the same route.
Buoyed by the findings, the ICMR is now planning to carry out similar pilot studies in hard-to-access areas.
Speaking with this newspaper, Dr Sumit Aggarwal, Scientist and Program office incharge I-Drone, ICMR, and first author of the study, said, “Building on the learnings from this feasibility study, we are now planning to initiate pilot implementation in coordination with the National Blood Transfusion Council, particularly targeting regions with difficult terrain where timely access to blood can be lifesaving. Further, this will help in making operational guidelines.”
The study says, considering India’s diverse and distinct geographical variations, last-mile service deliveries of healthcare supplies face multiple challenges. “Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones are emerging technologies with the potential to leapfrog the last-mile logistics solution for transporting medical supplies, thus strengthening the overall healthcare system,” the study read.
“This study suggests that the blood and its components can be transported safely by drone following standard guidelines, which could be helpful, particularly in delivering blood in emergencies and difficult terrains,” it added.
Highlighting that the travel time for blood and its components – critical for life-saving transfusions but often with limited availability at remote locations – was reduced by half via use of drones, the study said, “It strongly reinforces the feasibility and safety of using drones for blood delivery.”
The study indicates that drones can act as an effective tool for bridging the gap between blood supply and demand, ensuring that more patients receive the crucial blood support when it is needed.