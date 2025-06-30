EC uploads Bihar’s 2003 electoral rolls online, eases document burden for 60% of electorate

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday uploaded Bihar’s 2003 Electoral Rolls, containing details of 4.96 crore electors, to its official website. The move is expected to significantly ease the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, as nearly 60% of voters will no longer need to submit supporting documents.
In an official statement, the ECI clarified that individuals whose names appear in the 2003 rolls only need to verify their details and submit the completed Enumeration Form.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated, “The objective of SIR is to ensure that no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible voter is included. Over one lakh volunteers are assisting the elderly, persons with disabilities (PwDs), the sick, and marginalised communities in filling out their forms.”
As per Para 5 of the ECI’s instructions dated June 24 2025, Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), District Electoral Officers (DEOs), and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) are to make the 2003 Electoral Rolls available to all Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in hard copy and online for easy access. These can now be used as documentary proof during the submission of Enumeration Forms.
The ECI added, “Electors not listed in the 2003 rolls can still submit an extract from the 2003 Electoral Roll as proof for their mother or father. No additional document will be required in such cases. Only the elector will need to submit documents for themselves, along with the completed form.”
The Commission reiterated that revision of Electoral Rolls before every election is a legal requirement under Section 21(2)(a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and Rule 25 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 a process the ECI has conducted consistently for 75 years.
Additionally, it emphasised that as per Article 326 of the Constitution, only Indian citizens aged 18 or above and ordinarily residing in a constituency are eligible to be registered as voters.