EC uploads Bihar’s 2003 electoral rolls online, eases document burden for 60% of electorate

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday uploaded Bihar’s 2003 Electoral Rolls, containing details of 4.96 crore electors, to its official website. The move is expected to significantly ease the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, as nearly 60% of voters will no longer need to submit supporting documents.

In an official statement, the ECI clarified that individuals whose names appear in the 2003 rolls only need to verify their details and submit the completed Enumeration Form.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated, “The objective of SIR is to ensure that no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible voter is included. Over one lakh volunteers are assisting the elderly, persons with disabilities (PwDs), the sick, and marginalised communities in filling out their forms.”