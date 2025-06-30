Elderly woman tied to pole, assaulted for objecting to waste dumping

SHIVAMOGGA: A shocking incident of mob violence has surfaced from Gautampura village in Sagar taluk, where a 67-year-old woman was allegedly dragged out of her house, tied to a pole, and brutally beaten by her neighbours for objecting to waste being dumped near her home.
The incident took place on the morning of June 24 but only came to light after a disturbing video of the assault went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. The police acted promptly and registered a case the next day of the assault incident at the Anandapura police station.
According to the complaint, the victim, identified as Huchamma, was targeted after she questioned her neighbour Prema for allegedly throwing garbage near her residence. In retaliation, Prema, along with two men identified as Manjunatha and Darshan, allegedly stormed into her home around 9.30 a.m., dragged her outside, tied her to a pole in public view, and assaulted her.
Huchamma's son, Kannappa, who works at a private firm in Bengaluru, expressed deep concern over the safety of his elderly parents. He appealed to the police to provide security for them and take stringent action against the accused.